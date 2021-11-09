Foreign holdings of Chinese bonds rise at slower pace in October

SHANGHAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Global investors raised their holdings of Chinese government bonds (CGBs) to a new high in October before their inclusion in a major global index, but at a slower pace as spreads narrowed on diverging policy expectations for Beijing and Washington.

Foreign investors held CGBs worth a total of 2.3 trillion yuan ($359.49 billion) at the end of October, data from China Central Depository & Clearing Co (CCDC) showed on Tuesday, the highest level on record and up 1.06% from a month earlier.

FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index (WGBI) in late October became the latest major global index to begin including CGBs, a step that is expected to eventually drive $130 billion of index-related foreign inflows into the bonds over a 36-month inclusion period.

Overseas investors' holdings of quasi-sovereign bonds issued by China's policy banks rose by 0.76% to 1.08 trillion yuan, the data showed, also a record high. Foreign holdings of all bonds under custody of CCDC rose by 0.65% to 3.52 trillion yuan, the slowest climb since March.

The spread between Chinese and U.S. 10-year sovereign yields CN10YT=RR, US10YT=RR dipped in October to its narrowest point since mid-February 2020 amid rising expectations for a tapering of U.S. stimulus policies, and as slowing growth in China raised expectations of easing.

But policy sources and analysts have said that China's central bank will likely move cautiously on loosening monetary policy to bolster the economy, as slowing economic growth and soaring factory inflation fuel concerns over stagflation.

At the same time, a debt and liquidity crisis rocking China's $5 trillion property sector has raised concern about possible wider financial contagion. Those worries have pushed Chinese corporates' high-yield dollar bond spreads .MERACYC to record highs and raised the cost CNGV5YUSAC=MG of insuring against a default on China's sovereign debt.

($1 = 6.3980 Chinese yuan)

