Foreign holdings of certain India bonds near record on index inclusion bets

MUMBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors have increased their holdings of Indian government bonds that have no ownership restrictions to just under a record $12 billion amid expectations of domestic bonds' inclusion in global indexes.

Foreign ownership of bonds under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) is at 966 billion rupees ($11.63 billion), or around 2.85% of the total outstanding bonds under this category, as of Sept. 14.

These investors have bought bonds worth 24.6 billion rupees, on a net basis, so far this month, adding to purchases of 45.3 billion rupees in August and 26.6 billion rupees in July, data from Clearing Corp of India showed.

"Positioning is very light and with the current round of optimism, purchases should continue," a senior treasury official at a large foreign bank said, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

He expects such holdings to top one trillion rupees by the end of this month.

The pace of purchases has quickened recently, with the 52.6 billion rupees worth of such papers added in the three weeks to Sept. 15 nearly matching the total of the nine preceding weeks.

The pace of purchases picked up in August after a sell-off provided attractive entry points and due to renewed expectations of the country's debt being included in global bond indexes.

These expectations gathered steam after the Reserve Bank of India sought market feedback about settlements via the Euroclear platform.

JPMorgan's review on including Indian bonds on its index is due by early October, while the FTSE's is due this month.

"Of the list of bonds under FAR bond list, most inflows may come in the five-year to 10-year bonds, which are the most liquid," said a treasury head with a foreign bank.

The index inclusion optimism led to a drop in yields on Thursday, with trades worth nearly one trillion rupees -- the highest since March 2020.

"Government bond yields have fallen and may remain around the current levels as hopes of inclusion will provide strong support," said VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank. ($1 = 83.0425 Indian rupees)

