SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings in China's onshore yuan bonds declined in July, official data showed on Tuesday.

Foreign institutions held 3.24 trillion yuan ($444 billion) in bonds traded on China's interbank market as of the end of July, the central bank's Shanghai head office said, down from 3.28 trillion yuan a month earlier.

($1 = 7.2935 yuan)

