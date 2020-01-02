World Markets

Foreign exchange firm Travelex hit by software virus

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Foreign exchange firm Travelex said on Thursday it had taken all its systems offline after it was hit by a software virus earlier this week.

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange firm Travelex said on Thursday it had taken all its systems offline after it was hit by a software virus earlier this week.

"Our investigation to date shows no indication that any personal or customer data has been compromised," Travelex said in a statement.

The decision to take the systems offline was precautionary, it said.

Computer specialists and external cyber security experts had been working since New Year's Eve to isolate the virus, the company said, adding its branches were continuing to provide foreign exchange services manually.

Finablr FINF.L, a United Arab Emirates-based payment solutions business, which owns Travelex, said its six other brands were not affected by the virus and were operating normally.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Grant McCool)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular