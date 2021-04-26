Foreign direct investment into Indonesia rises 14% on year in January-March

Contributors
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Tabita Diela Reuters
JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Indonesia rose 14% on year in the first three months of 2021 in rupiah terms, data from the country's investment board BKPM showed on Monday.

FDI totalled 111.7 trillion rupiah ($7.72 billion) in January-March, BKPM said.

Including domestic investment, total direct investment in the first quarter amounted to 219.7 trillion rupiah, up 4.3% compared with the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 14,475 rupiah)

