Foreign direct investment into Indonesia rises 14% on year in January-March

JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Indonesia rose 14% on year in the first three months of 2021 in rupiah terms, data from the country's investment board BKPM showed on Monday.

FDI totalled 111.7 trillion rupiah ($7.72 billion) in January-March, BKPM said.

Including domestic investment, total direct investment in the first quarter amounted to 219.7 trillion rupiah, up 4.3% compared with the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 14,475 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

