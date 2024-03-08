News & Insights

US Markets

Foreign direct investment in Colombia to rise up to 4% this year-minister

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS JAIME ACOSTA

March 08, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Written by Nelson Bocanegra for Reuters ->

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, March 8 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment in Colombia will rise this year between 3% and 4% - with investors looking to sectors other than mining and energy - helping the economy expand more than predicted, the minister of trade and commerce said.

Gross domestic product growth will reach 2%, minister German Umana told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday, higher than the 1.5% target established by the government and most market estimates.

"The growth of foreign direct investment will be important but not sufficient," Umana said. "I have a projection from the ministry of a foreign direct investment growth of more or less 3% or 4% compared to last year."

Umana did not give an exact figure for the growth in foreign investment, but the figure rose in 2023 by 1.53% year-on-year and totaled $17.45 billion, according to the central bank.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.