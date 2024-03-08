Foreign direct investment in Colombia to rise up to 4% this year-minister

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, March 8 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment in Colombia will rise this year between 3% and 4% - with investors looking to sectors other than mining and energy - helping the economy expand more than predicted, the minister of trade and commerce said.

Gross domestic product growth will reach 2%, minister German Umana told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday, higher than the 1.5% target established by the government and most market estimates.

"The growth of foreign direct investment will be important but not sufficient," Umana said. "I have a projection from the ministry of a foreign direct investment growth of more or less 3% or 4% compared to last year."

Umana did not give an exact figure for the growth in foreign investment, but the figure rose in 2023 by 1.53% year-on-year and totaled $17.45 billion, according to the central bank.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.