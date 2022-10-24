Foreign direct investment in Brazil until September exceeds expectations for full 2022

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment in Brazil totaled $70.7 billion in the year through September, central bank data showed on Monday, exceeding the total expected by policymakers for the year.

In late September, the central bank improved its outlook for FDI in 2022 to $70 billion from the $55 billion forecast in June, mentioning better economic activity and corporate profitability in the country.

According to the central bank, the resumption of projects that had been postponed due to the pandemic and higher demand for investments in sectors such as energy, technology, and oil and gas were also driving the FDI rebound.

Foreign direct investment in September reached $9.2 billion, according to official data. In 12 months, it was $73.8 billion, equivalent to 4.10% of GDP, the highest level since August 2019 (4.11%).

The Economy Ministry has said liberal economic measures from President Jair Bolsonaro have boosted private investment, expecting further improvements with the reconfiguration of value chains after the pandemic and Ukraine's war.

Bolsonaro seeks reelection in a Oct 30 runoff, but trails former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in opinion polls.

Brazil's current account deficit was $5.7 billion in September, much worse than the $1.9 billion deficit seen the same month in 2021, mainly due to a large outflow in remittances of profits and dividends abroad.

Year-to-date, the current account deficit totaled $29.6 billion, with the central bank's expectation for the year being a deficit of $47 billion.

Central bank data also showed that investors made a net redemption of $2.6 billion from Brazilian markets in September, with $3.9 billion outflows in stocks and $1.2 billion inflows in bonds.

