Foreign buying of Asian bonds drops to seven-month low in November

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Optimism over a Sino-U.S. trade deal propped up overseas buying of Asian bonds in November, but some country-specific factors triggered sharp outflows.

Regional bonds got a combined net inflow of $536 million last month, the lowest in seven months, according to data from regional banks and bond market associations in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea and India.

Malaysian bonds attracted $1.92 billion, the highest in region. Indonesia got $661 million worth of foreign money last month.

But South Korean bonds faced $1.5 billion worth of outflows on concerns over its weak exports and the liquidity issues in Lime Asset Management, the country's largest hedge fund, after it suspended withdrawals that media reports valued at about $520 million.

India and Taiwanese bonds recorded outflows of $319 million and $221 million respectively.

Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group, said he expects continued bond inflows into emerging-market Asia outside China over the coming months, but the pace of inflows would be more moderate compared with 2019.

"The US-China phase-one deal removes a big headwind, but with the Fed done with the easing cycle and Asian central banks also close to theirs, there will be less of a big driver for bond inflows in 2020 compared to this year," he said.

