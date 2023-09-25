Foreign bondholders urge Vietnamese developer to agree on bond restructuring

Adds context throughout

HANOI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A group of international bondholders with 75% of $300 million worth of convertible bonds in Vietnamese developer No Va Land urged the company to negotiate a restructuring agreement, threatening to derail talks with domestic creditors.

No Va Land, one of Vietnam biggest developers by market value, failed to meet a coupon payment obligation on the $300 bonds due on July 16. The bonds were issued in 2021 without warrants and collateral on the Singapore Exchange.

"No Va Land's prioritisation of local investors and sidelining of international bondholders is damaging international investors' confidence in Vietnam," the Ad Hoc Group of foreign bondholders, said in a statement on Monday.

The bondholders threatened to issue an acceleration notice against No Va Land, whose shares have lost around 80% in a year.

An acceleration notice could trigger similar moves by other creditors, the bondholders said, "derailing the entire restructuring process underway with onshore creditors, risking bankruptcy."

In filings to Vietnam's authorities in July, the developer argued that its failure to meet payment obligations was due to macroeconomic pressures and legal changes that affected its performance and liquidity and required the restructuring of its debt obligations.

No Va Land has been badly hit by strains within the real estate sector following a government crackdown on corruption and stricter rules on corporate bond issuance and refinancing. That has led to a credit crunch while firms have also had to grapple with a surplus of high-end property.

According to bondholders, trustees to the bonds have already issued multiple Event of Default notices, most recently on 17 July 2023.

Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) last month cast doubt on the financial viability No Va Land after its audited financial reports were released. No Va Land's total debt, including domestic loans and bonds, is about $2.53 billion as of end-June.

Shares of No Va Land settled down 6.9% on Monday, at 16,200 dong ($0.6) per share.

The developer did not respond to a request to comment.

($1 = 24,365.0000 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Tom Hogue and Philippa Fletcher)

