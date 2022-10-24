Foreign appetite for Italian BTPs could return now govt formed

By Antonella Cinelli

ROME, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The amount of Italian BTP bonds held by foreign investors has fallen significantly over the past year but some analysts argue that could help limit volatility and that overseas appetite may pick up again under a new government.

The Bank of Italy last week signalled that the amount of Italian government bonds in foreign investors' portfolios fell again in August, down 45 billion euros since the beginning of the year and about 100 billion since September 2021.

The foreign outflow was influenced by political uncertainty, with the country facing early elections in September after the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first woman prime minister on Saturday alongside her cabinet team, a relatively swift resolution that gave the country its most right-wing government since World War Two.

UniCredit pointed that the continued reduction in foreign exposure to Italian government bonds (BTPs) means that BTPs will have to offer an attractive yield in the coming quarters but saw scope for overseas investors to return.

"Foreign investors are underweight BTPs and should be ready to step back into the market once uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook diminishes," it said in a report.

It was political uncertainty that prompted S&P Global in late July to downgrade its outlook on Italy to 'stable' from 'positive'. Last Friday US agency confirmed its sovereign ratings on the country at 'BBB' besides the outlook.

Last month, Italy's outgoing government slashed to 0.6% from a 2.4% goal set in April, with the effects of the lingering conflict in Ukraine raising fears of a looming recession in the euro zone.

ITALY OR EU?

Analysts note that the foreign exodus is relatively contained and should be viewed in context.

According to BBVA, "significant as these flows (from foreign portofolios) are, they look far from mimicking the sharp 'dumping' of Italian debt by foreign investors observed in other 'challenging' episodes (2018, 2020 or even 2021)".

In summary, strategists say the fact that foreign investors are already somewhat underweight on Italian bonds means a lower risk of large future exits that would generate volatility.

Christopher Dembik, head of macro analysis at Saxo Bank, said the data do point to a degree of disaffection towards Italian government bonds, "especially from Japanese investors".

"But I don't think this really shows concern about the Italian economy or debt, rather fears regarding the euro zone as a whole, mostly linked to energy crisis and recession", Dembik added.

Medium- to long-term gross Italian bond issuances were estimated at around 64 billion euros in the fourth quarter and, according to Treasury estimates, net issuances are seen at 14 billion euros over the period.

Efforts by the EU to address the energy crisis could help Italian debt to regain appeal, said Antonio Cesarano, chief global strategist at Intermonte.

"The test, all things considered, has been passed," Cesarano said referring to last week EU leaders' debate on the bloc's response to the energy crunch.

That ended with support for some of the proposals put forward by the European Commission and a commitment at least to continue talks on the elusive cap on gas prices.

In general, he added, so far "BTPs have held up relatively well, have not crossed the Rubicon of 250 bps (of gap between Italy and Germany's 10-year yields), and I don't see strong pressures on futures indicating fears about Italy".

