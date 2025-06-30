Forecasts for Cooler US Temps Hammer Nat-Gas Prices

August Nymex natural gas (NGQ25) on Monday closed sharply lower by -0.283 (-7.57%).

Aug nat-gas prices plunged on Monday on speculation that forecasts for cooler US temperatures will curb nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power air conditioning and allow US nat-gas inventories to keep rebuilding. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Monday that forecasts shifted cooler across the central and eastern US for July 10-14. As of June 20, EIA nat-gas inventories were +6.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. Nat-gas prices were also weighed down by carryover weakness from Monday's fall in European nat-gas prices to an 8-week low.

Lower-48 state dry gas production on Monday was 107.4 bcf/day (+3.9% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Monday was 74.3 bcf/day (+6.7% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Monday were 14.7 bcf/day (+9.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

A decline in US electricity output is negative for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended June 21 fell -3.1% y/y to 91,334 GWh (gigawatt hours), although US electricity output in the 52-week period ending June 21 rose +2.6% y/y to 4,243,923 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended June 20 rose +96 bcf, above the consensus of +88 bcf and the 5-year average for the week of +79 bcf. As of June 20, nat-gas inventories were down -6.6% y/y, but were +6.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. As of June 23, gas storage in Europe was 57% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 66% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending June 27 fell by -2 to 109 rigs, slightly below the 15-month high of 114 rigs from June 6. In the past nine months, gas rigs have risen from the 4-year low of 94 rigs posted in September 2024.

