Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Spire

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Spire (NYSE:SR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $64.25, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $57.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $64.00, the current average has increased by 0.39%.

The standing of Spire among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $64.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $64.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Neutral $62.00 $64.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Neutral $57.50 - Shelby Tucker RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $65.00 - William Appicelli UBS Announces Buy $68.00 -

Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with three reportable business segments: Gas Utility , Gas Marketing and Midstream. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation (Alagasco), and EnergySouth Inc. The Utilities businesses operations include the purchase, retail, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis and the Midstream segment includes transportation and storage of natural gas.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Spire's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.05% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Spire's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spire's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.96%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spire's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Spire's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.69, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

