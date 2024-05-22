Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Ouster

Analysts' ratings for Ouster (NYSE:OUST) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $11.83, with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 20.71% increase from the previous average price target of $9.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ouster. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $13.00 $8.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $13.00 $10.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $17.00 $12.00 Brian Dobson Chardan Capital Maintains Neutral $10.00 $10.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $8.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ouster. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ouster compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ouster's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ouster's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ouster analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Ouster

Ouster Inc is a provider of lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster's products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions. The company operates in the Americas, Asia and Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions. It derives maximum revenue from Americas.

Ouster's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Ouster displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 50.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -91.92%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ouster's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Ouster adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OUST

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy May 2021 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Overweight May 2021 Baird Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for OUST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.