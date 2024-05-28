Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Ameren

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $75.83, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.03% from the previous average price target of $73.60.

The standing of Ameren among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $69.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $81.00 $76.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $73.00 $74.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Neutral $78.00 $77.00 Carly Davenport Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $73.00 - Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $74.00 $72.00

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas in Missouri and Illinois. It serves more than 2.4 million electricity customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ameren's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.93%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Ameren's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameren's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameren's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ameren's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

