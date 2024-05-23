Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Atlas Energy Solutions

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Atlas Energy Solutions and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a 7.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Atlas Energy Solutions's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kurt Hallead Benchmark Announces Buy $27.00 - James Rollyson Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $27.00 $26.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $24.00 - Derek Podhaizer Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $23.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Outperform $25.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atlas Energy Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlas Energy Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Atlas Energy Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Atlas Energy Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Atlas Energy Solutions analyst ratings.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas basin in North America. Proppant is necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. One hundred percent of its sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin, and its operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including two facilities near Kermit, Texas, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas.

Atlas Energy Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Atlas Energy Solutions's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Atlas Energy Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.45.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.