Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Tango Therapeutics

Analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tango Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $14.5, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. A decline of 16.33% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Tango Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $13.00 $18.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Lowers Outperform $11.00 $18.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $17.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tango Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Tango Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Tango Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tango Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is dedicated towards discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. It is engaged in the business of discovering and developing precision oncology therapies. Its program TNG908, is an MTA-cooperative inhibitor of PRMT5 designed to work selectively in cancer cells with an MTAP deletion. Its pipeline further consists of discovery programs such as, TNG462, TNG348, TNG260 and others for multiple cancer types with limited treatment options.

Financial Insights: Tango Therapeutics

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tango Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tango Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -585.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tango Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -14.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tango Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

