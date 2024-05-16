Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For GoodRx Holdings

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 6 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $9.46, with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $7.50. Observing a 16.65% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $8.11.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of GoodRx Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Announces Overweight $9.00 - Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $10.00 - Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $8.00 - Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $7.50 $6.00 Eric Sheridan UBS Raises Neutral $8.00 $5.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $8.00 $7.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $7.50 $6.50 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $8.00 $7.50 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Raises Outperform $14.00 $12.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $10.00 $7.00 Steve Valiquette Barclays Raises Overweight $9.00 $8.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $8.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to GoodRx Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GoodRx Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of GoodRx Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of GoodRx Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About GoodRx Holdings

GoodRx Holdings Inc is a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform that aims to lower the cost of healthcare in the United States. It operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and provides access to negotiated prices through codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. GoodRx generates revenue from core business from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that manage formularies and prescription transactions including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. It also offers various healthcare products and services, including pharma manufacturer solutions, subscriptions, and telehealth services.

Financial Insights: GoodRx Holdings

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, GoodRx Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.55% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: GoodRx Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): GoodRx Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoodRx Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.13, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

