Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Vital Energy

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $33.67, with a high estimate of $49.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. A 11.14% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $37.89.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Vital Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $36.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $23.00 $34.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $30.00 $44.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $24.00 $32.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $47.00 $49.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $32.00 $27.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $34.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $38.00 $37.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $49.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vital Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About Vital Energy

Vital Energy is an independent energy company. Its business is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company has identified one operating segment: exploration and production.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vital Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vital Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.21% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Vital Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -67.26%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -12.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vital Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.95. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

