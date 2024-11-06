Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Viper Energy

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $55.11, with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. Marking an increase of 9.74%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $50.22.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Viper Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $64.00 $57.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $52.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $54.00 Leo Mariani Roth MKM Raises Buy $53.00 $46.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $61.00 $57.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $44.00 $41.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $55.00 Aaron Bilkoski TD Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $46.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $57.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Viper Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Viper Energy analyst ratings.

Delving into Viper Energy's Background

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Financial Milestones: Viper Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Viper Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.31% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Viper Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viper Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VNOM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VNOM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.