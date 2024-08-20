Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Upstart Hldgs

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $26.28, with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 24.79% increase from the previous average price target of $21.06.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Upstart Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Underweight $30.00 $27.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $25.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Underweight $27.00 $24.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Underperform $10.00 $10.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $31.00 $28.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Neutral $33.00 $15.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $31.00 $17.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Announces Sell $14.00 - Simon Clinch Redburn Atlantic Raises Neutral $25.50 $22.50

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Upstart Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.99% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Upstart Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Upstart Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Upstart Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.63.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

