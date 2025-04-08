Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For MasTec

Ratings for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $165.67, a high estimate of $195.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.9% increase from the previous average price target of $161.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of MasTec's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Kashy Harrison |Piper Sandler |Announces |Overweight | $134.00|- | |Joseph Osha |Guggenheim |Maintains |Buy | $195.00|$195.00 | |Alex Rygiel |B. Riley Securities |Raises |Buy | $165.00|$151.00 | |Adam Seiden |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $145.00|$130.00 | |Brian Brophy |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $175.00|$185.00 | |Andrew Kaplowitz |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $167.00|$156.00 | |Andrew Wittmann |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $153.00|$162.00 | |Drew Chamberlain |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $172.00|$154.00 | |Brian Brophy |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $185.00|$155.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MasTec. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for MasTec's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MasTec's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering MasTec: A Closer Look

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include engineering, building, installing, maintaining, and upgrading communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

MasTec's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MasTec's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.75% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MasTec's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.2%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasTec's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MasTec's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MasTec's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

