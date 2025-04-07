Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Lazard

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 6 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Lazard and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $51.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average represents a 6.8% decrease from the previous average price target of $55.44.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Lazard among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ryan Kenny |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $33.00|$56.00 | |Ryan Kenny |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $56.00|$63.00 | |Brennan Hawken |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $54.00|$50.00 | |Aidan Hall |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $57.00|$52.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $55.00|$51.00 | |Ryan Kenny |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $63.00|$60.00 | |Richard Ramsden |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $44.00|$51.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $51.00|$59.00 | |Aidan Hall |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $52.00|$57.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lazard. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lazard compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lazard's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Lazard's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lazard analyst ratings.

Discovering Lazard: A Closer Look

Lazard Inc has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is fairly evenly split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily driven by equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and targets institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 35% in EMEA, and 5% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices across more than 20 countries and over 3,000 employees.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lazard

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lazard's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.72% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Lazard's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lazard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lazard's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.45. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

