Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Johnson Controls Intl

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $71.67, with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $61.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.74% increase from the previous average price target of $67.78.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Johnson Controls Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $78.00 $72.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $72.00 $62.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $61.00 $62.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $73.00 $66.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $76.00 $70.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $59.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Neutral $68.00 $74.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide estimates for the future value of Johnson Controls Intl's stock.

About Johnson Controls Intl

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration units, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for over 45% of sales, fire and security represents roughly 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 15% of revenue. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls generated nearly $27 billion in revenue.

Johnson Controls Intl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Johnson Controls Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.13%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

