Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Intuit

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $720.0, a high estimate of $785.00, and a low estimate of $600.00. Experiencing a 2.85% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $741.11.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Intuit is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $735.00 $800.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $660.00 $640.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $765.00 $750.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $600.00 $700.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Buy $726.00 $760.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $714.00 $760.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $730.00 $730.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $785.00 $765.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $765.00 $765.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intuit. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Intuit's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Intuit's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.04% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intuit's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intuit's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Intuit's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

