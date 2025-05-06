Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Genius Sports

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.17, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a 5.28% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $11.56.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Genius Sports among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Announces Buy $12.00 - Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $11.00 $10.50 Ben Miller Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $12.50 $11.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $13.00 $12.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Genius Sports. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Genius Sports. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Genius Sports compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Genius Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Genius Sports's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Genius Sports's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Genius Sports analyst ratings.

Get to Know Genius Sports Better

Genius Sports Ltd is a B2B provider of scalable, technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Its services are organized into three key product areas including Sports Technology and Services; Betting Technology, Content and Services; and Media Technology, Content and Services. All of its products are powered by proprietary technology and robust data infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Betting Technology, Content and Services division. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from Europe.

Genius Sports's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Genius Sports displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Genius Sports's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.07%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genius Sports's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genius Sports's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Genius Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GENI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 BTIG Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GENI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.