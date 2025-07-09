Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Dow

Analysts' ratings for Dow (NYSE:DOW) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.44, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Highlighting a 17.07% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $35.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Dow among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $26.00 $28.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $28.00 $30.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $22.00 $29.00 Frank Mitsch Fermium Research Announces Hold $30.00 - Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $34.00 $45.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $35.00 Frank Mitsch Fermium Research Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $38.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $28.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dow. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dow. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dow's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Dow's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dow analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dow

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dow

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Dow's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.1%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Dow's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.97%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.54%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dow's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DOW

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 BMO Capital Downgrades Market Perform Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DOW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.