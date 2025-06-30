Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Dave

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $213.44, along with a high estimate of $320.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. Marking an increase of 32.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $161.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dave by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $320.00 $229.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Announces Outperform $250.00 - Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $239.00 $206.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $229.00 $202.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $200.00 $125.00 Jacob Stephan Lake Street Raises Buy $177.00 $118.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $202.00 $145.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $179.00 $130.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $125.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dave. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Dave's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Dave's Background

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit and finding side gigs.

A Deep Dive into Dave's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dave's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 46.65% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Dave's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dave's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dave's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

