Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Capricor Therapeutics

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $26.44, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 21.4% increase from the previous average price target of $21.78.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Capricor Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $43.00 $15.00 Jason McCarthy Maxim Group Raises Buy $25.00 $12.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $8.00 $8.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $15.00 $14.00 Jason McCarthy Maxim Group Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Capricor Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Capricor Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Capricor Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Capricor Therapeutics's market position.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of diseases, with a focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other medical conditions. The company's development stage product pipeline includes CAP-1002, for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program and COVID-19 Program; CDC-Exosomes (CAP-2003); and Exosome-mRNA vaccine.

Financial Milestones: Capricor Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Capricor Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.38% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -276.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capricor Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -73.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capricor Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -25.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

