Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Boston Scientific

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Boston Scientific, revealing an average target of $117.78, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.87% from the previous average price target of $115.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Boston Scientific. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $125.00 $120.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $125.00 $118.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $115.00 $113.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $116.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $117.00 $113.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $112.00 $110.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Mike Matson Needham Announces Buy $113.00 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $113.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Boston Scientific. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Boston Scientific compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Boston Scientific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Boston Scientific's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Boston Scientific's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Boston Scientific Better

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Financial Insights: Boston Scientific

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Boston Scientific showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.93% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Scientific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.06%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Scientific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Boston Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

