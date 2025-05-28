Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Bitdeer Technologies

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.67, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A decline of 5.91% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bitdeer Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $20.00 $15.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $17.00 $13.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $12.00 $25.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $15.00 $18.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bitdeer Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bitdeer Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bitdeer Technologies compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bitdeer Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Bitdeer Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Bitdeer Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bitdeer Technologies analyst ratings.

Delving into Bitdeer Technologies's Background

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. The Company does not conduct any substantive operations on its own but conducts its primary operations through its subsidiaries. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway, Bhutan and Singapore.

Key Indicators: Bitdeer Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bitdeer Technologies's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -41.32% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bitdeer Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 583.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bitdeer Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 76.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bitdeer Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bitdeer Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BTDR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BTDR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.