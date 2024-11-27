Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Atmos Energy

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $149.06, along with a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. Marking an increase of 7.79%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $138.29.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Atmos Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Outperform $165.00 $148.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $143.00 $145.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $156.00 $145.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $144.00 $129.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $144.00 $129.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Raises Buy $150.50 $144.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $155.00 - Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $128.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $144.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About two thirds of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas and owns an intrastate gas pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.

Key Indicators: Atmos Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Atmos Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Atmos Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmos Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Atmos Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

