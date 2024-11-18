Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For American Healthcares

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated American Healthcares (NYSE:AHR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $27.33, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $22.11, the current average has increased by 23.61%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of American Healthcares by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $30.00 $28.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $29.00 $27.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Buy $31.00 $27.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $22.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $30.00 $18.00 Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00 Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Raises Overweight $27.00 $16.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $17.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $22.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Healthcares. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of American Healthcares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American Healthcares's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into American Healthcares's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Healthcares analyst ratings.

About American Healthcares

American Healthcare REIT Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust. It owns a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, hospitals, and other healthcare-related facilities. They have four reportable business segments: integrated senior health campuses, outpatient medical, triple-net leased properties and SHOP. It generates majority of revenue through Integrated Senior Health Campuses segment.

American Healthcares: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: American Healthcares displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Healthcares's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American Healthcares's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.95, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.