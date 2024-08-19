Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Acadia Healthcare Co

Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $88.0, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. A decline of 0.12% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Acadia Healthcare Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $75.00 $70.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $83.00 $89.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $94.00 $94.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Acadia Healthcare Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Acadia Healthcare Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Acadia Healthcare Co's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Acadia Healthcare Co

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The U.S. facilities receive the major proportion of payments from Medicaid, with the second-largest proportion from commercial payors. In the United Kingdom, the majority of Acadia's revenue comes from its healthcare facilities, and virtually all of the payment received is from the National Health Service.

Acadia Healthcare Co's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Acadia Healthcare Co's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.85% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Acadia Healthcare Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Acadia Healthcare Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Latest Ratings for ACHC

