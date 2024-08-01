Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Terex

Terex (NYSE:TEX) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $64.0, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Highlighting a 0.67% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $64.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Terex by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $68.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $65.00 $59.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Neutral $67.00 $58.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Lowers Hold $55.00 $68.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $59.00 $63.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $73.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Announces Neutral $60.00 - Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $64.00 $62.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Terex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Terex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Terex's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Terex's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Terex analyst ratings.

Get to Know Terex Better

Terex is a top manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing equipment, and specialty equipment, such as material handlers, cranes, and concrete mixer trucks. Its current composition is a result of numerous acquisitions over several decades and a recent shift to focus on its two core segments after divesting a handful of underperforming businesses. Terex's remaining segments see heavy demand in nonresidential construction as well as in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management.

Terex: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Terex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.9% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Terex's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.18%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terex's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.91%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terex's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Terex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TEX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Overweight Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TEX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.