Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Par Pacific Hldgs

Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.12, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average represents a 10.48% decrease from the previous average price target of $24.71.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Par Pacific Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $25.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $20.00 $23.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Announces Outperform $25.00 - John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $26.00 $27.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 Nitin Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $22.00 $26.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $26.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Par Pacific Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Par Pacific Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Par Pacific Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Par Pacific Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Par Pacific Hldgs

Par Pacific Holdings Inc is an oil and gas company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company has three reportable segments namely Refining, Under its refining business, the company produces ultra-low-sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, LSFO, and other associated refined products. Its Retail includes operation licenses out brands to serve the retail consumer. Through the Logistics segment, crude shipments are delivered to the refineries, in addition to finished products that are exported. It generates maximum revenue from the Refining segment.

Key Indicators: Par Pacific Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Par Pacific Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.09%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Par Pacific Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Par Pacific Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.45% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.32.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

