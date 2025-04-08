Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Pacira BioSciences

Ratings for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Pacira BioSciences, presenting an average target of $37.0, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has increased by 27.59% from the previous average price target of $29.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pacira BioSciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Serge Belanger |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $32.00|$32.00 | |Oren Livnat |HC Wainwright & Co. |Raises |Buy | $65.00|$48.00 | |Balaji Prasad |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $24.00|$17.00 | |Serge Belanger |Needham |Raises |Buy | $32.00|$30.00 | |Oren Livnat |HC Wainwright & Co. |Raises |Buy | $70.00|$57.00 | |Les Sulewski |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $25.00|$8.00 | |Gregory Renza |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $18.00|$18.00 | |Serge Belanger |Needham |Raises |Buy | $30.00|$22.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pacira BioSciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pacira BioSciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pacira BioSciences compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pacira BioSciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Pacira BioSciences's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pacira BioSciences analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company's commercialized non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL a long-acting, local analgesic currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA, an extended-release, intra-articular, corticosteroid injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis; and iovera, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. In addition, it is developing PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel gene therapy vector platform for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Financial Insights: Pacira BioSciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Pacira BioSciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.32% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacira BioSciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacira BioSciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Pacira BioSciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PCRX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PCRX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.