Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Northern Trust

Analysts' ratings for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $101.25, a high estimate of $111.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. This current average has decreased by 8.69% from the previous average price target of $110.88.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Northern Trust by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $106.00 $103.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $103.00 $101.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $105.00 $115.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $92.00 $98.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $111.00 $118.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $100.00 $104.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $95.00 $132.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $98.00 $116.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Northern Trust's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Northern Trust's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Northern Trust analyst ratings.

Delving into Northern Trust's Background

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $16.8 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Financial Milestones: Northern Trust's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Northern Trust displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Northern Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.12.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NTRS

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NTRS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.