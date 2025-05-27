Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Moodys

Analysts' ratings for Moodys (NYSE:MCO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $511.25, with a high estimate of $572.00 and a low estimate of $456.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.19%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Moodys. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Hold $468.00 $533.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $456.00 $475.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $525.00 $575.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $572.00 $610.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $495.00 $585.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Overweight $520.00 $570.00 Sean Kennedy Mizuho Announces Neutral $504.00 -

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Moodys. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Moodys compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Moodys's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Moodys analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Moodys

Moody's, along with S&P Ratings, is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed-income securities. The ratings segment, Moody's Investors Service, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's profit and about half of the firm's revenue. The other segment, Moody's Analytics, consists of decision solutions, research and insights, and data and information.

A Deep Dive into Moodys's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Moodys's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Moodys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moodys's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moodys's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Moodys's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.93, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

