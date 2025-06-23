Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Molson Coors Beverage

Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Molson Coors Beverage, presenting an average target of $62.12, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.8% lower than the prior average price target of $65.25.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Molson Coors Beverage by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $53.00 $58.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $57.00 $60.00 Gerald Pascarelli Needham Lowers Buy $65.00 $72.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $59.00 $63.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $63.00 Gerald Pascarelli Needham Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Gerald Pascarelli Needham Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $61.00 $62.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Molson Coors Beverage. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Molson Coors Beverage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Molson Coors Beverage's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors owns well-known beer brands including Miller, Coors, Blue Moon, and Carling and ranks as the second-largest beer maker in both value and volume terms in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Through licensing agreements, the firm also brews and distributes beer and hard seltzer under partner brands from Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, and Coca-Cola. The brewer uses independent distributors in the US, given the three-tier distribution requirements, while using a combination of distributors and an in-house sales team in Canada and Europe. North America remains its largest market, contributing over 80% of total revenue.

Financial Milestones: Molson Coors Beverage's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Molson Coors Beverage's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.26%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Molson Coors Beverage's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molson Coors Beverage's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molson Coors Beverage's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

