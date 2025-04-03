Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Lucid Group

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $3.0, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.71%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lucid Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $3.00 - Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Hold $3.00 $3.50 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $1.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lucid Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lucid Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lucid Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lucid Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Lucid Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Lucid Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lucid Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Lucid Group: A Closer Look

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It offers its own geographically distributed retail and service locations and through direct-to-consumer online and retail sales. It also boasts a product roadmap of future vehicle programs and technologies. It focuses on in-house hardware and software innovation, vertical integration, and a clean-sheet approach to engineering and design led to the development of the Lucid Air. The Lucid Air is a luxury sedan that redefines both the luxury car segment and the EV space. Its geographic segments include North America, the Middle East, and Other International.

Understanding the Numbers: Lucid Group's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Lucid Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 49.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lucid Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -271.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lucid Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -19.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lucid Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Lucid Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LCID

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for LCID

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.