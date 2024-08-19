Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Ingersoll Rand

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ingersoll Rand, presenting an average target of $100.88, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.26% increase from the previous average price target of $99.62.

The standing of Ingersoll Rand among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $88.00 $93.00 Jonathan Sakraida CFRA Maintains Hold $85.00 $85.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $102.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $115.00 $109.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $101.00 $106.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $106.00 $104.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $102.00 $98.00

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $6.9 billion in revenue in 2023.

Financial Milestones: Ingersoll Rand's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ingersoll Rand's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingersoll Rand's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

