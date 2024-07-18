Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Hub Group

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $44.88, along with a high estimate of $49.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average represents a 4.0% decrease from the previous average price target of $46.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Hub Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Seidl TD Cowen Lowers Hold $43.00 $50.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $43.00 $44.00 Christopher Kuhn Benchmark Maintains Buy $49.00 $49.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $44.00 $44.00 Christopher Kuhn Benchmark Maintains Buy $49.00 $49.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $45.00 $48.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $44.00 $46.00 Justin Long Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $42.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hub Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hub Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hub Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hub Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hub Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know Hub Group Better

Hub Group ranks among the largest providers of rail intermodal service. Roughly 60% of revenue comes from Hub's intermodal and transportation solutions division. ITS includes its flagship intermodal operations, which use the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of containers, as well as its dedicated truckload shipping unit. Hub's logistics segment includes its asset light truck brokerage operations, along with its outsourced transportation management, warehousing and fulfillment, and heavy-goods final mile delivery offerings. Hub is somewhat acquisitive in that it often makes tuck-in acquisitions which expand its brokerage, last-mile, and dedicated offerings.

A Deep Dive into Hub Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hub Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.26%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hub Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hub Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.66%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hub Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hub Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HUBG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Susquehanna Downgrades Positive Neutral Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for HUBG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.