Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Host Hotels & Resorts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Host Hotels & Resorts, presenting an average target of $20.25, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Experiencing a 10.83% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $22.71.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Host Hotels & Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Announces Buy $22.00 - Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $19.00 $21.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $23.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $21.00 $23.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $22.00 $24.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Lowers Neutral $19.00 $21.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Lowers Neutral $18.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Host Hotels & Resorts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Host Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Host Hotels & Resorts's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Host Hotels & Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Host Hotels & Resorts analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts owns 77 predominantly urban and resort upper-upscale and luxury hotel properties representing nearly 42,000 rooms, mainly in the United States. Host recently sold off the company's interests in a joint venture owning a portfolio of hotels throughout Europe and also sold other joint ventures that owned properties in Asia and the United States. The majority of Host's portfolio operates under the Marriott and Starwood brands.

Breaking Down Host Hotels & Resorts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Host Hotels & Resorts's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Host Hotels & Resorts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Host Hotels & Resorts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Host Hotels & Resorts's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.92%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Host Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.73.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HST

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Sell Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for HST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.