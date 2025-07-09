Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Gates Industrial Corp

Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.38, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.77% increase from the previous average price target of $22.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Gates Industrial Corp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $23.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $26.00 $23.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $23.00 $22.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $24.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $21.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gates Industrial Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gates Industrial Corp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Gates Industrial Corp's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Gates Industrial Corp

Gates Industrial Corp PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company has two operating segments; Power Transmission and Fluid Power segments. The Power Transmission solutions convey power and control motion. It is used in applications in which belts, chains, cables, geared transmissions, or direct drives transfer power from an engine or motor to another part or system. The Fluid power solutions are used in applications in which hoses and rigid tubing assemblies either transfer power hydraulically or convey fluids, gases, or granular materials from one location to another. The company generates key revenue from the Power Transmission segment. Company operates in USA, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, EMEA, with majority revenue from USA.

Understanding the Numbers: Gates Industrial Corp's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Gates Industrial Corp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.74% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gates Industrial Corp's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.31%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gates Industrial Corp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8, Gates Industrial Corp faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

