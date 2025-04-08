Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Criteo

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $55.38, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.03% from the previous average price target of $53.75.

The perception of Criteo by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Doug Anmuth |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $39.00|$48.00 | |John Egbert |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $61.00|$59.00 | |Alec Brondolo |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $68.00|$63.00 | |Brian Nowak |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $44.00|$42.00 | |Brian Pitz |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $60.00|$48.00 | |Tom White |DA Davidson |Raises |Buy | $57.00|$53.00 | |Mark Zgutowicz |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $51.00|$51.00 | |Alec Brondolo |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $63.00|$66.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Criteo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Criteo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Criteo's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Criteo: A Closer Look

Criteo SA is an ad-tech company in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. It has two reportable segments: Retail Media and Performance Media. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

Understanding the Numbers: Criteo's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Criteo's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.34%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Criteo's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Criteo's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Criteo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

