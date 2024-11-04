Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Church & Dwight Co

Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 3 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Church & Dwight Co, revealing an average target of $107.5, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.37% increase from the previous average price target of $104.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Church & Dwight Co among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $115.00 $114.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Raises Buy $117.00 $114.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $99.00 $98.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $113.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $86.00 $82.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $98.00 $97.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $120.00 - Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $110.00 $110.00

Discovering Church & Dwight Co: A Closer Look

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Beyond baking soda, the products in its portfolio have vast category reach, including laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, WaterPik, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Even as it works to extend the reach of its products, Church & Dwight still derives more than 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

Understanding the Numbers: Church & Dwight Co's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Church & Dwight Co's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.04%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Church & Dwight Co's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Church & Dwight Co's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Church & Dwight Co's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Church & Dwight Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

