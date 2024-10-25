Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Bread Finl Hldgs

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Bread Finl Hldgs (NYSE:BFH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $50.62, with a high estimate of $61.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.1% from the previous average price target of $47.71.

The standing of Bread Finl Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Underweight $34.00 $35.00 Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Underweight $35.00 $37.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $52.00 $59.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Lowers Buy $57.00 $61.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $59.00 $48.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Buy $61.00 $54.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Announces Buy $54.00 - Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $53.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bread Finl Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bread Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Bread Finl Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Formed by a combination of JCPenney's credit card processing unit and The Limited's credit card bank business, Bread Financial is a provider of private label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. The company's most financially significant unit is its credit card business that partners with retailers to jointly market Bread's credit cards to their customers. The company also retains minority interest in its recently spun-off LoyaltyOne division, which operates the largest airline miles loyalty program in Canada and offers marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.

Bread Finl Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Bread Finl Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.37% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bread Finl Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.29% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Bread Finl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

