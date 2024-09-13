Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For BioNTech

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $102.38, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Experiencing a 1.2% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $103.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BioNTech. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Hold $96.00 $90.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $91.00 $94.00 Emmanuel Papadakis Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Lowers Hold $85.00 $98.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BioNTech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BioNTech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BioNTech's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of BioNTech's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BioNTech analyst ratings.

About BioNTech

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Covid vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

Financial Milestones: BioNTech's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, BioNTech faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.26% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BioNTech's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -627.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioNTech's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioNTech's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BioNTech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BNTX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Redburn Partners Upgrades Sell Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BNTX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.