Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Acadia Healthcare Co

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $53.06, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average has decreased by 9.19% from the previous average price target of $58.43.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Acadia Healthcare Co among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Neutral $37.00 $48.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $43.00 $64.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $65.00 $70.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $43.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Buy $44.50 $50.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Lowers Buy $66.00 $70.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Announces Overweight $70.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Acadia Healthcare Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Acadia Healthcare Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Acadia Healthcare Co's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Acadia Healthcare Co's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Acadia Healthcare Co

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The company's revenue is derived from services rendered to patients for inpatient psychiatric and substance abuse care, outpatient psychiatric care, and adolescent residential treatment.

Key Indicators: Acadia Healthcare Co's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Acadia Healthcare Co displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Acadia Healthcare Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acadia Healthcare Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Acadia Healthcare Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

