Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $102.11, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $94.00. A 12.48% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $116.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $101.00 - Michael Bellisario Baird Lowers Outperform $99.00 $107.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $102.75 $121.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $100.00 $121.00 Stephen Gengaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $94.00 $102.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $108.00 $124.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $110.00 $125.00

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates 903,000 rooms across more than 20 brands predominantly in the economy and midscale segments. Super 8 is the largest brand, representing around 18% of all rooms, with Days Inn (13%) and Ramada (14%) the next two largest brands. During the past several years, the company has expanded its extended stay/lifestyle brands, which appeal to travelers seeking to experience the local culture of a given location. The company closed its La Quinta acquisition in the second quarter of 2018, adding around 90,000 rooms at the time the deal closed. Wyndham launched a new extended stay economy scale segment concept, ECHO, in the spring of 2022. The United States represents 56% of total rooms.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.61% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.44%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.37. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

